Boris Johnson should reject a second independence referendum if the SNP wins a majority at next year's Holyrood election, according to David Cameron.

The former prime minister said the UK government allowed the nationalists to set the terms in 2014 - and said it was not "appropriate" for there to be another ballot.

Mr Cameron, who signed the Edinburgh Agreement eight years ago to fix the terms of the vote alongside Alex Salmond, Nicola Sturgeon and Michael Moore, spoke to Times Radio about the possibility for a second referendum.

He argued that Scotland had “asked for a once in a generation, once in a lifetime referendum”, and that he had accepted most of their demands when he was in power, including giving the vote to 16-year-olds.

He told Times Radio: "I think that was the right answer, but having had that I think it's perfectly fair to the Westminster parliament and Boris Johnson as prime minister to say that we had a referendum we decided that, not let's look at ways we can make this United Kingdom work better."

Recent polls have predicted a landslide victory for the SNP at next year's Holyrood election, with support for Scottish independence rising.

Scotland's leading pollster, Professor Sir John Curtice, previously said it would be difficult for the UK Government to avoid another independence referendum within two or three years if the SNP secures a majority at the next Holyrood election.

He said the party is well ahead in the polls and precedent suggests a vote should be held if it wins a majority on a platform to hold one.

