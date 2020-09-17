Multiple new cases of coronavirus in the west coast of Scotland have been linked to house parties, health chiefs have warned.

People living in Ayrshire and Arran have been warned they must follow guidelines on social gatherings after several recent local cases emerged.

Health bosses say the cases have stemmed from parties and gatherings where the number of people and households mixing have been higher than the guidelines set out by the Scottish Government.

Guidelines state that Scots can meet with no more than six people from a maximum of two households at a time indoors and outdoors.

Since last week, there have been more than 60 cases registered in the region - but this number may be higher due to a backlog in testing.

The local health board is warning that, if guidelines are not followed, the area risks being put under tighter lockdown restrictions as seen in other areas of the country, including Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire in recent weeks.

NHS Ayrshire & Arran director of public health, Lynne McNiven, said: “We are at a crucial time locally for controlling the spread of COVID-19.

"The information we are getting through the contact tracing exercises being carried out by our local Test and Protect team shows that the virus is being given a chance to spread at social gatherings.

“If anyone of us breaches this guidance, there is a significant risk that we could make our family, friends and other close contacts unwell.

"We also risk helping to set back the date for the re-opening of our favourite places or causing local businesses to have to close."

She added: "We don’t want to see local restrictions tightening again, as we’ve seen in some other areas of the country, and we all have a role to play in that.”

Police Scotland chief superintendent Faroque Hussain, Ayrshire's divisional commander, said: “The majority of people have been complying with the law but we will use the powers we have to disperse parties which breach the regulations and will enforce where necessary.

"Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, and encourage compliance, only using enforcement as a last resort.

“We will continue with that approach, but we will not hesitate to use enforcement action where it is necessary."