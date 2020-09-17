A Spitfire plane dedicated to NHS heroes is set to fly over Scotland today.

The NHS—marked world war craft will soar over hospitals across the country as part of a thank you message to those working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

And Scots are being given the opportunity to nominate the names of their loved ones to be handwritten on the unique plane.

To nominate a name, visit the plane's JustGiving page.

The jet is set to take off from Cumbernauld Airport at around 10am tomorrow, before heading over Edinburgh ten minutes later.

It will then make its way north to Dunfermline at around 10.16am, before following on through Perth, Dundee, Aberdeen and Elgin – before landing for a stop in Inverness.

It will take off from Inverness Airport at around 1.30pm, reaching Stirling at 2pm and Falkirk at 2.03pm.

The Spitfire will be over Glasgow’s New Stobhill Hospital at 2.08pm, Gartnavel at 2.10pm and the QEUH at 2.12pm.

Finally, it will fly over Paisley’s Leverndale, Dykebar and RAH hospitals before landing back at Cumbernauld.

John Romain, Founder & Managing Director of Aircraft Restoration Company, said: “The response to our initial flight over the last 8pm #clapforourcarers Thursday was incredibly humbling, with hundreds of people from the local community sharing how wonderful it was to not only see the Spitfire, but also to read the message emblazoned across its wings.

“After such positive response we decided to leave the message painted on the Spitfire for the rest of the flying season, this is where the idea to hand write the names of the nation’s loved ones onto the aircraft to raise money for the NHS Charities Together began.”