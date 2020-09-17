HeraldScotland
HeraldScotland

Coronavirus LIVE: Almost 300 new cases in just 24 hours - and Scotland's R number is 'above 1'

27
Menu

Coronavirus LIVE: Almost 300 new cases in just 24 hours - and Scotland's R number is 'above 1'

By Jack Aitchison

Last updated:

    Follow along with the latest coronavirus news in Scotland and further afield.