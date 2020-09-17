A major road has reopened to traffic after police were rushed to the scene this morning.
Cops were called to the M8 eastbound at Junction 17 around 9.40am after a report of concern for a woman.
The woman has been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Queues stretched to Junction 25, after the eastbound carriageway was shut to all traffic between Junction 18 and 19.
St Vincent Street was also closed between North Street and Newton Street.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Emergency services were called to the M8 eastbound at Junction 17 in Glasgow around 9.40am on Thursday, 17 September following a report of concern for a woman.
"She has been passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
"The road was closed with a diversion in place and has now reopened."
