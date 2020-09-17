Scotland's panto season will return thanks to a series of drive-in pantomime performances touring outdoor venues across the UK.
'The Car Park Panto' is set to bring its Christmas show to Edinburgh and Glasgow as it tours the UK this festive season.
The performance, which is being put on by the Birmingham Stage Company, will be of Horrible Christmas - a pantomime inspired by the series of Horrible Histories children’s books by Terry Deary.
Telling the story of a young boy trying to save Christmas, the pantomime will transport viewers into a historical world as he explores the history behind the festive season.
Audience members will have their tickets scanned through their car windows upon arrival at the outdoor venue.
Cars will be parked at a two-metre distance, and audience members will watch the show from inside their vehicles, picking up sound from the performance via their radios.
Toilet facilities and food and drink will be available on site but social distancing measures will be in place.
Horrible Histories manager Neal Foster said:”We can’t wait to be back on stage in cities and towns that will be crying out for a Christmas show to entertain their families.”
The show will also visit Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool, Manchester and Cardiff as well as Nottingham, Plymouth, Sheffield, Leeds, Leicester, Southampton, Exeter, Northampton and Chelmsford.
Venues and dates for the performances are yet to be announced.
Tickets for each show are priced at £45 per car.
