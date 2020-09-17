Almost two thirds of Scots believe an independence referendum should not be a priority for the Scottish Government, a new poll has found.

A survey by Survation commissioned by the pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union found 63% do not think an independence referendum should be a priority for the Government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced earlier this month that a draft Bill setting out the proposed terms, timing and question for another independence vote would be introduced before May’s Holyrood election.

Of the 1008 Scots polled by Survation, 28% said another independence vote should be a priority.

A total of 72% said they wanted next year's Holyrood election debate to focus on the economy and public services "ahead of other issues such as Scottish independence".

Among SNP voters in the 2019 general election, 35% said a second independence referendum is not a priority while 18% ranked constitutional affairs and independence as a top priority for Scotland.

Scotland in Union said the results show that the SNP’s priorities are "skewed" and urged the First Minister to "start listening to the people of Scotland".

The group's chief executive Pamela Nash said: “This poll shows that the SNP has the wrong priorities.

“Rather than obsessing about a divisive second independence referendum, most people in Scotland want their Government to focus on what really matters: our NHS, jobs, and schools.

“When barely a quarter of people in Scotland believe another referendum is a priority, it’s time for Nicola Sturgeon to start listening. Even her own supporters are clear that she has her priorities skewed.

“We are stronger together as part of the UK, and as we recover from Covid-19 the Scottish Government has a duty to focus on bringing people together.”