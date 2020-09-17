THE FORMER Advocate General for Scotland has warned Boris Johnson he faces further problems with his controversial trade bill.

In his resignation letter, Lord Keen of Elie said he has found it "increasingly difficult" to reconcile being a lawyer and the Government's intentions to break international law with their UK Internal Market bill (UKIM).

He told the Prime Minister: " It has been a privilege to serve in your Government as Advocate General for Scotland and to serve your two predecessors in the same office.

Over the past week I have found it increasingly difficult to reconcile what I consider to be my obligations as a Law Officer with your policy intentions with respect to the UKIM Bill.

"I have endeavoured to identify a respectable argument for the provisions at clauses 42 to 45 of the Bill but it is now clear that this will not meet your policy intentions.

"In these circumstances | consider that it is my duty to tender my resignation from your Government.

"Your Government faces challenges on a number of fronts and I fear that the UKIM Bill in its present form will not make these any easier."

Boris Johnson thanked the former Advocate General for Scotland for his service, telling him: "

I am very grateful for the tremendous service you have given to the Government over the last five years.

"You have served three Prime Ministers with distinction, and I am particularly grateful for everything that you have done since I became Prime Minister in July 2019.

"Your legal expertise and experience has been of great benefit to the Government — and I am grateful too for your wider work as the Ministry of Justice spokesperson in the Lords, where you have helped to pilot a number of important pieces of legislation through the House which will strengthen our criminal justice system, cut crime and protect the public."

Mr Johnson did not acknowledge his concerns over the UKIM Bill, finishing his letter: " You can be rightly proud of your outstanding service to our country over the last five years, building on everything that you have achieved throughout your career, and I wish you all the best for the future."