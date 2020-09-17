AN OUTBREAK of coronavirus has been confirmed at Ayrshire’s biggest hospital.

A ward at Crosshouse Hospital has been put into lockdown with no further admissions after a small number of people have tested positive for COVID-19.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran are in the process of informing affected staff, patients, and their families.

Dr Crawford McGuffie, Medical Director said: “NHS Ayrshire and Arran can confirm that a very small number of cases connected to a ward in University Hospital Crosshouse have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Further appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been implemented, and we are in the process of informing affected staff, patients and their families. The ward is currently closed to new admissions.

“We have notified Health Protection Scotland of the incident in line with the national reporting requirements.

“We appreciate this is a very worrying time. However, we would like to assure members of the public that every measure is being taken to protect patients and staff.

“To respect and maintain patient confidentiality it is not possible to release any further information at this time.

“We would like to remind people of the symptoms of Coronavirus (COVID-19): new persistent cough; high temperature; and / or loss of taste and smell. Anyone who develops any of these symptoms should book a test and self-isolate immediately.”