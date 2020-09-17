The Spitfire plane dedicated to heroes working for the NHS has been charting a route over Scotland today.
The aircraft has been soaring over hospitals as part of its journey to thank those working for the NHS on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The plane took off from Cumbernauld Airport at around 10am this morning, before reaching Edinburgh ten minutes later.
It then headed north to Dunfermline at around 10.16am, before following on through Perth, Dundee, Aberdeen and Elgin.
It will take off from Inverness Airport at around 1.30pm after it landed there and is due to reach Stirling and Falkirk around thirty minutes later.
The Spitfire is due to reach Glasgow’s New Stobhill Hospital at 2.08pm, Gartnavel at 2.10pm and the QEUH at 2.12pm.
Finally, it will fly over Paisley’s Leverndale, Dykebar and RAH hospitals before landing back at Cumbernauld.
