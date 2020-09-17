The Spitfire plane dedicated to heroes working for the NHS has been charting a route over Scotland today.

The aircraft has been soaring over hospitals as part of its journey to thank those working for the NHS on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plane took off from Cumbernauld Airport at around 10am this morning, before reaching Edinburgh ten minutes later.

It then headed north to Dunfermline at around 10.16am, before following on through Perth, Dundee, Aberdeen and Elgin.

It will take off from Inverness Airport at around 1.30pm after it landed there and is due to reach Stirling and Falkirk around thirty minutes later.

The Spitfire is due to reach Glasgow’s New Stobhill Hospital at 2.08pm, Gartnavel at 2.10pm and the QEUH at 2.12pm.

Finally, it will fly over Paisley’s Leverndale, Dykebar and RAH hospitals before landing back at Cumbernauld.

HeraldScotland: The NHS Spitfire as it took off from Cumbernauld Airport. Image credit: Andy HagertyThe NHS Spitfire as it took off from Cumbernauld Airport. Image credit: Andy Hagerty

HeraldScotland: The NHS Spitfire as it left Cumbernauld Airport this morning. Image credit: Matt DickThe NHS Spitfire as it left Cumbernauld Airport this morning. Image credit: Matt Dick

HeraldScotland: Callum Kerr captured these breathtaking shots as it flew over Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Image credit: Callum KerrCallum Kerr captured these breathtaking shots as it flew over Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Image credit: Callum Kerr

HeraldScotland: Callum Kerr captured these breathtaking shots as it flew over Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Image credit: Callum KerrCallum Kerr captured these breathtaking shots as it flew over Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Image credit: Callum Kerr

HeraldScotland: Callum Kerr captured these breathtaking shots as it flew over Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Image credit: Callum KerrCallum Kerr captured these breathtaking shots as it flew over Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Image credit: Callum Kerr

HeraldScotland: Jim Sheach also spotted the Spitfire over Edinburgh. Image credit: Jim SheachJim Sheach also spotted the Spitfire over Edinburgh. Image credit: Jim Sheach