A LIBERAL Democrat MSP is under fire after police were forced to “express concerns” with a local authority over a lack of social distancing measures at a public meeting he organised.

Edinburgh Western MSP, Alex Cole-Hamilton, who is also the party’s health spokesperson, drew up plans for an outdoor public meeting to facilitate locals to vent their frustration at temporary active travel measures proposed by the city council for the East Craigs neighbourhood of his constituency.

The event, which took place at Gyle Park late last month, attracted up to 1,000, according to Mr Cole-Hamilton.

It has now emerged that Police Scotland contacted Edinburgh City Council officials to “express concerns” over the number of people gathering and a lack of social distancing measures.

The city’s SNP transport convener, Lesley Macinnes, who agreed to take part in the event to address concerns from locals, has revealed in an official answer to a written question that she is “deeply concerned” that the event “breached legislation and public health guidance” put in place by the Scottish Government in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She added: “Police Scotland have advised that very few control measures were observed as being in place and no efforts appeared to have been made to limit the crowd numbers by the organiser.

“Indeed, it was quite the opposite with leaflet drops and promotion on social media conducted prior to the event to encourage persons to attend. Under normal circumstances, of course, high attendance would be welcome as part of local conversation. However these are extraordinary circumstances and greater care should have been taken by the event organiser.”

Writing on Twitter, Mr Cole-Hamilton accused Ms Macinnes of “staggering hypocrisy”.

He added: “I had discussions with Police Scotland and Justice Sec (Humza Yousaf) - who were content this was a democratic exercise. 1,000 people wanted to be heard that night.”

“And when it became clear that the publicity around the event which you (Ms Macinnes) helped promote, had generated far more interest than just 200 attendees, I immediately raised that with Police Scotland who understood the situation and were their throughout.”

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have been asked for further comment.

Ms Macinnes was asked about the incident at today’s full council meeting.

She said that Mr Cole-Hamilton “gave me in writing a promise that was an open-air meeting with a maximum attendance of 200 people”.

She said: “He had got clearance for this from Jason Leitch, the national clinical director.

“I agreed to attend that because I considered it very important to be able to listen to the concerns that were emerging out of that area for residents. This was one means of doing so.”

Ms Macinnes added: “The organisation of that meeting and the blanketing of leaflets produced a crowd of, in my estimation, around 600. The organisers then went on later on to crow about the fact that they thought there had been 1,000 people there.

“That broke every bit of guidance that had been given to them by the Scottish Government and that they had agreed to.”

1. Selective nonsense from @agcolehamilton. 1. I did not complain to PS, they contacted senior CEC officers to express concerns 2. You wrote tome confirming that Nat Clinical Director was allowing max 200 attendance 3. I honoured my commitment to listen despite grave .... https://t.co/53fisXI1QK — CllrLesleyMacinnes (@lmacinnessnp) September 16, 2020

When I rounded the corner and saw the size of the crowd, I was extremely concerned about the fact that crowd was in place and I actually seriously considered whether I should walk away from it. However, I honoured my commitment and decided to take part in that.”

Council leader Adam McVey said that the city council was not properly notified by the organiser of the event that it was taking place.

He added: “This was not a council event, this was not an event organised by the council in any way.

“The onus was on Mr Cole-Hamilton to ensure that engagement happened – it appears that proper engagement with the police did not happen and it appears that engagement with public health in relation to the health director, may not have been as accurate as it could have been on Mr Cole-Hamilton's behalf as well.

“If all that is true, it’s a matter for Mr Cole-Hamilton to decide how he explains that to his constituents and to the proper authorities.”

Edinburgh and the Lothians have seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in recent days with Nicola Sturgeon insisting the area remains “under review” as to whether any further and tighter restrictions will be introduced.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.