Almost 300 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 290 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with no new deaths recorded.
New figures confirmed 52 people were in hospital - an increase of one from yesterday - with five in intensive care, marking a decrease of one.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 112.
A total of 52 new cases have been recorded in Lanarkshire, with 47 cases recorded in Lothian.
No deaths in last 24 hours mean the total number of deaths remains at 2501.
