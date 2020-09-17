NEARLY 25,000 have complained about an episode of Britain's Got Talent which featured a Black Lives Matters-inspired routine making.

But the broadcast regulator Ofcom have decided that the complaints will not be further pursued.

The routine featured Ashley Banjo being knelt on by a police officer, a reference to George Floyd's death in police custody.

There were also backing dancers performing dressed in riot gear and the group took the knee during the performance.

It was heading towards becoming the most complained about TV event in a decade.

But Ofcom said: "Our assessment is that this programme did not raise any issues which warranted investigation. In our view, Diversity’s performance was an artistic expression of topical social issues and did not contain any content which was racist, unsuitably violent or otherwise inappropriate in the context of this programme."

The complaints included concerns that it was unsuitable for a family audience due to themes of violence and racism and that it encouraged societal division and was racist towards white people.

Other concerns included that it negatively portrayed white police officers, including in a depiction of the death of George Floyd, and encouraged violence against the police.

Others complained that it expressed support for the political organisation Black Lives Matter, Ofcom said.

The regulator said: "Ofcom’s Code is drafted, and applied, in accordance with Article 10 of the European Convention of Human Rights (“ECHR”). This provides for the broadcaster’s and audience’s right to freedom of expression, which encompasses the right to hold opinions and to receive and impart information and ideas without unnecessary interference by public authority. The right to freedom of expression is not absolute.

"Ofcom must exercise its duties in light of the broadcaster’s and audience’s Article 10 rights and not restrict that right unless it is satisfied that it is necessary and proportionate to do so.

"This means that each and every time Ofcom applies the Code to broadcast content, we give careful consideration to the broadcaster’s and the audience’s Article 10 rights.

"In this case, we considered that the content was clearly artistic expression representing Diversity’s response to the events of 2020. Ofcom considers that freedom of expression is particularly important in the context of artistic works.

"In Ofcom’s view, this subject matter and the way it was portrayed in the programme was suitable for a family audience. We took into account that the performance, which was an artistic and symbolic response to significant contemporary events, did not include graphic images and offensive language.

"We considered any references to violence in the routine were inexplicit and highly stylised.

We therefore did not consider that the programme raised concerns about the protection of children."

Some complained that the performance was offensive as they considered it contained racism towards "hite people and encouraged societal division.

"In considering these complaints we took into account that Britain’s Got Talent is a variety talent programme showcasing a range of performance genres," the regulator said.

"We considered the programme’s audience would expect, in line with freedom of expression in a creative context, some acts to reference contemporary issues relevant to their lives. We note that other acts featured on this series of Britain’s Got Talent have made references to the importance of environmentalism and responding to climate change, the impact of plastic waste on sea life and to animal welfare.

"Given the heightened awareness and discussion of issues related to race and racism following the recent worldwide anti-racism protests, Ofcom considered that featuring these subjects in the programme would have been in line with audience expectations.

"Although the performance did make reference to challenging and potentially controversial subjects such as police brutality and racial inequality, in our view, the central message of the routine was specifically one of social cohesion and unity."

The regulator also dismissed complaints that it encouraged violence towards police.

"We considered that the portrayals of encounters between anti-racism protests and the police in the performance were limited and symbolic in nature. The performance included a dancer kicking one riot shield, which then knocked over the line of riot shields one after the other.

"This was followed by the performers representing police officers removing their helmets and some dancing alongside other dancers for the remainder of the performance. In our view the depiction of recent anti-racism protests in the routine did not in any way condone or glamorise violence."