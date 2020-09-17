THE Scottish Government has published information revealing every crime that was recorded to police in Scotland last month.
The figures show that in August alone, almost 20,000 crimes were reported to the force.
These reported incidents (19,927) were down by 4% on the previous August.
Here, we've created an interactive map allowing you to view the different incidents per crime group in your local authority.
Across Scotland, non-sexual crimes of violence were 7% higher than the previous year, increasing from 775 to 828 crimes.
Meanwhile sexual crimes were 3% lower, reducing from 1128 to 1091, with acts of fire-raising and vandalism remaining almost unchanged, with 3954 recorded last month.
As expected, Glasgow and Edinburgh are the local authorities in Scotland with the most recorded crime for the month.
They are followed by North and South Lanarkshire, Fife and Aberdeen City.
