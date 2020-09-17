A SCOTTISH island with a population of just six people is seeking a new operator for its local café and restaurant business.

The community-owned island of Ulva, off the west coast of Mull, hopes someone can take over its well-established Boathouse premises.

The venue has been operating since 2007, but the current owners are ending the lease – giving the right person an opportunity to come along and establish a new catering business.

The island may have a small population but every year it welcomes about 7000 visitors, meaning the Boathouse owner plays a key role in supporting tourism in the area.

Ulva was brought into community ownership in 2018. The North West Mull Community Woodland Company purchased the land from former owner Jamie Howard in a deal worth about £4.5 million.

The buy-out was part of a strategy to bring about the “social and economic development” of Ulva to benefit the community and its future generations.

In the 19th century the island was home to hundreds of people – but following the Clearances two-thirds of islanders were gone within years. Many residents saw their homes burned down by landowners who replaced them with sheep.

Ulva wants to grow its population “in a way that’s mindful of the other creatures that live in this place”, development manager Wendy Reid said earlier this year.

As of January the island had received more than 500 notes of interest from people looking to move there.

If you too are interested in moving to the 12km-by-4km island, accessible by a small passenger ferry, to run the Boathouse business, you can fill in a form available online.

Full information is available from this link.