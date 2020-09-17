A care home where 13 residents died from coronavirus has been rapped by the Care Inspectorate after being rated ‘unsatisfactory’ for infection control.

Guthrie House in Liberton, Edinburgh, is run by Four Seasons Health Care and 13 residents died in April.

An inspection was carried out on September 1 and watchdog the Care Inspectorate raised 'serious concerns'.

A damning report said staff 'did not fully understand' safe personal protective equipment (PPE) practice, and residents had not been encouraged to keep in touch with relatives in the lockdown.

The report said: “There was no evidence to show that people living within the care home had been encouraged to keep in contact with their families during lockdown.

“There were serious concerns relating to the cleanliness of the furnishings and equipment used to support people.

"Staff were not fully complying with current guidance on infection prevention and control and did not fully understand safe practices with regards to PPE.

“Staffing levels were not sufficient for staff to provide social stimulation for people. Some attempts had been made to support social distancing, but these were limited.”

A follow-up infection on September 3 found some attempts had been made to address the concerns but were deemed “not sufficient” by the Care Inspectorate.

Overall, the care home was rated ‘Weak’ for the measure on the quality of people’s health and well-being and staffing arrangements, and unsatisfactory for infection prevention and control practices.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian, Miles Briggs, said: “This latest report from the Care Inspectorate is deeply concerning and shows that PPE guidance and social distancing are not being followed properly.

“The evaluation of Guthrie House, where 13 residents died from Covid-19 in April, is particularly concerning.

"Additionally, the lack of water available, cleanliness of the home and limited social interaction indicates that residents are nowhere near receiving the appropriate level of care.

“Care home residents are in the highest risk category for Covid-19 and Care Inspectorate reports are showing that not nearly enough is being done to protect residents.

“Care homes must be fully supported to provide appropriate care to residents and follow PPE guidance and social distancing measures, as a matter of urgency.”

Ian Murray, Labour MP for Edinburgh South, said: “This is a very troubling report that will cause alarm for residents and their friends and relatives.

“The deaths at this care home in April were a tragedy.

“There were clear mistakes at a national level by the Scottish Government, which failed to test residents before discharge from hospital and didn’t supply staff with PPE, putting unfair pressure on dedicated care workers at Guthrie House and elsewhere.

“But there are also specific questions about training and infection control practices which Four Seasons Health Care must now answer.