SIR Keir Starmer has said he is "frustrated" at the SNP for talking about independence during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Labour leader insisted the vast majority of people across Scotland and the wider UK want those in charge to concentrate on dealing with the crisis.

He made the comments during his first trip north of the Border since becoming UK party leader.

Sir Keir insisted now is not the time "for a further divisive" independence referendum.

Speaking to journalists, he said: "I am frustrated that the SNP are talking about independence just at the moment, and that Boris Johnson is talking about Brexit, or at least contemplating breaking international law and opening old wounds, because I feel that the vast majority of people across Scotland and across the UK will be saying concentrate on the job in hand.

"At the moment it's obvious the virus is still with us and numbers are going back up again. People are anxious about that.

"Rather than talking about independence, rather than reopening old wounds on Brexit, work collectively to bring the infection rate under control, get testing where it needs to be and pull together to deal with the pandemic.

"I think, very powerfully, that's what most people are expecting of our governments just at the moment."