Nicola Sturgeon has hinted that new national lockdown restrictions could be imposed across Scotland.

The First Minister warned that tighter restrictions may be reimposed across the country - and revealed the infection rate has risen.

On Thursday, figures revealed there were 290 new cases of the virus recorded in just 24 hours, marking the country's highest jump in case numbers since May 1.

Numerous parts of Scotland have had tighter restrictions imposed on them in recent weeks, including Glasgow City and Lanarkshire, but Ms Sturgeon said the government was "carefully considering" whether new lockdown rules were required "for all or parts of the country".

Extra restrictions were announced for the north east of England this morning following “concerning rates of infection”.

Here is what has happened in parts of England and some areas of Europe who have reentered a partial nationwide lockdown.

Pub curfew

In parts of England, a curfew has been imposed on leisure and entertainment venues. Premises must close between 10pm and 5am every night, with hospitality venues restricted to table service only.

Similar restrictions have been imposed in places such as Greece, where the government implemented a late-night curfew in response to a spike in cases.

Nicola Sturgeon has not ruled out the possibility of introducing a form of curfew, which could see pubs and restaurants close early.

Speaking at her daily briefing, she said: "I can't stand here and rule anything categorically out.

"We see other countries that have introduced curfews on hospitality, including Belgium, which they think have had an impact.

"These are all things that we have to keep under review. But I don't want to have to do any of these things.

"It comes back to the key point - the way to try and avoid further severe restrictions is to abide rigidly to the ones in place right now.”

In Aberdeen, pubs and restaurants were closed with immediate effect in August to curb the spread of Covid-19 as it was placed under the country's first 'local lockdown'.

Social gatherings

At Thursday's daily briefing, Ms Sturgeon reminded Scots that house parties are "dangerous", and that police were called to deal with more than 400 parties last weekend.

In England, residents living in Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Gateshead, Sunderland and County Durham will be banned from socialising in homes or gardens with people outside their own households or support bubble.

Residents are also being advised not to socialise with other people outside of their own households in all public venues.

They should avoid non-essential travel on public transport and only take holidays with their own household or support bubble.