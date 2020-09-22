Mackerel escabèche is one of those dishes I have always loved. It’s a traditional dish prepared by pickling the fillets in vinegar and allowing to cool. A perfect starter or small meal for any occasion.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

2 x Mackerel Fillets

1 x Onion – sliced

2 x Carrots – sliced thin

1 x Garlic clove – peeled & sliced

½ Orange zest

½ Lemon zest

1 x Star Anise

Pinch of Saffron

Thyme sprig

75ml White wine vinegar

225ml Olive oil

Salt

Method:

First ensure all the bones are removed from the mackerel. Season lightly with a touch of salt on each side, lay on to a tray and set aside.

In a saucepan bring the vinegar and olive oil to the boil. Once boiling add the remaining ingredients, simmer for 1 minute then pour everything over the mackerel. It’s that easy.

Allow this to sit, infuse and cool. Once slightly cooled, serve everything together.