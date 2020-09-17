The Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG) has indicated a 'national lockdown' could have "catastrophic" impacts on the hospitality industry.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon hinted further lockdown restrictions could be imposed across Scotland as she revealed the infection rate had risen.

Now, an industry body for the hospitality sector has urged the Scottish Government not to take a "blanket approach" with regards to any plans for a national curfew in Scotland, claiming it would be "catastrophic" for those in the industry.

Stephen Montgomery, spokesperson for the SHG, said: “A national curfew in Scotland would be catastrophic for the hospitality industry. The current ‘rule of six’ restriction has meant that we are on life support.

"Further restrictions will flick the switch for many businesses, that once closed will not be able to open their doors again. This will principally hit late night venue owners who have invested significantly to adapt their premises to bar service.

“We are asking that the Scottish Government does not take this blanket approach. Responsible bar, restaurant and late night venue owners across Scotland have enhanced hygiene measures and controlled physical distancing in place."

The SHG already said the sector is on "life support", claiming the change to six people from two households could have a "devastating" impact.

Under the new restrictions, which came into force legally on Monday, only six people from two households can meet, with people advised to follow the guidelines from September 10 onwards.

Previously up to eight people from three households could meet indoors, while outside as many as 15 people from five households had been allowed to gather.

But the SHG has warned that up to 90,000 jobs could be lost if there is a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.

Mr Montgomery added: "They are also essential to the effective use of the track and trace system. If people have nowhere to go you are massively increasing the risk of more house parties and irresponsible gatherings, where track and trace is almost impossible.

“The vast majority of bars and restaurants are operating safely. We have been adhering religiously to every regulation that has been introduced by the Scottish Government and we will continue to do so.

"Compliance and maintaining a unified sector are critical and something that the SHG fully supports, but tighter restrictions may encourage rogue traders which must be avoided at all costs.”