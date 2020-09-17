A lottery winner has been awarded a £57.8 million jackpot exactly six months after the draw.
A single ticket-holder won £57,869,670 in the EuroMillions draw on March 17 and a claim for the prize has been going through the validation process since April.
The deadline for submitting a claim for the jackpot expired at 11.59pm on Sunday.
The following day, Camelot announced it was arranging payment to the South Ayrshire ticket-holder, and on Thursday it confirmed it had gone through.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “We’re delighted that we’ve been able to pay out this amazing EuroMillions jackpot prize to the lucky ticket-holder.
“We hope that they will enjoy their win.
“By buying a ticket for EuroMillions or any other National Lottery game, every player is helping to raise money for good causes.
“On average, around £30 million is raised every week for projects across the UK, both big and small, including funding everything from local community projects to supporting the nation’s elite athletes.”
The winning numbers for the draw were 05, 07, 08, 16 and 20, with the Lucky Stars 02 and 12.
The National Lottery previously urged the mystery ticket-holder to come forward at the end of March.
