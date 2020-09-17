Pro-independence group All Under One Banner have held a socially-distanced rally outside of the BBC Scotland HQ.
Campaigners had originally planned a demonstration to take place at George Square but relocated the rally to outside the BBC’s building in Pacific Quay following the decision from the corporation to stop showing daily Covid briefings from Nicola Sturgeon.
BBC Scotland has since said that they will continue to broadcast Nicola Sturgeon's Covid briefings next week.
In a statement they said: "with the pandemic still a major cause for public concern, we will, over the coming weeks and as we have done this week, look to cover the ScotGov health briefings live on TV"
READ MORE: BBC Scotland vow to show Covid briefings on TV next week following backlash
In a bid to tackle the spread of Covid-19 those attending the rally had to register in advance with participants asked to wear face coverings, with AUOB also having face masks and antibacterial hand gel ready.
On Facebook, the group wrote: “The success of these events is due to a careful strategy and planning in order that our protest and demonstration take place safely.”
READ MORE: Who is on BBC Question Time tonight?
The Scottish Government announced that from this week indoor and outdoor gatherings should include no more than six people.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment