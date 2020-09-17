Supporters of the pro-independence group All Under One Banner have gathered for a protest outside BBC Scotland's Glasgow building.
Hundreds gathered outside BBC HQ at Pacific Quay at around 5.30pm for a socially distanced rally.
Supporters gathered with saltires and banners to listen to speakers - with some carrying placards blasting the BBC.
One placard read: "Biased Broadcasting Corporation"
Campaigners had originally planned a demonstration to take place at George Square but relocated the rally to outside the BBC’s building in Pacific Quay following the decision from the corporation to stop showing daily Covid briefings from Nicola Sturgeon.
It comes as the BBC announced just before the rally that they would be airing Covid briefings next week.
A statement from the corporation read: "As we said last week, such decisions will always be made on the basis of editorial judgement and listening to our audiences. We will always take full account of how the pandemic continues to evolve to inform that judgement.
"Our coverage of Coronavirus and public health issues in Scotland will continue to incorporate a range of voices and perspectives, and this will be further enhanced as part of our ongoing coverage of the Scottish Government briefings.
All pictures by Colin Mearns
