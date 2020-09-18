It has been six years since the results of the 2014 Scottish independence referendum were announced.

The 'No' side won in 2014, with 2,001,926 (55%) voting against independence and 1,617,989 (45%) voting in favour.

Nicola Sturgeon today shared a throwback image to mark the anniversary, saying it was "hard to look back" on this day in 2014 "without a sad feeling of what might have been".

How would you vote if there was another independence referendum?

Vote in our poll below.