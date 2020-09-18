RAF fighter jets have intercepted Russian military aircraft off the Scottish coast for a third time this week.
Two Typhoons were scrambled from their temporary base at Leuchars Station in Fife to meet two Russian aircraft on Thursday.
The planes were identified as two Russian Tu-142 Bear F anti-submarine warfare and maritime patrol aircraft.
The RAF said the Typhoon pilots monitored the planes “while in our area of interest to ensure the flight safety of all airspace users operating in this busy portion of international airspace”.
“At no time did the Russian aircraft enter UK sovereign airspace,” the force added.
Air-to-air refuelling was provided by an RAF Voyager from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, which recently underwent a Union Jack paint job costing almost £1m.
A Nato E-3A sentry airborne early warning aircraft also assisted.
Nato allies, including France, Denmark and Norway, also launched their Quick Reaction Alert aircraft to assist in monitoring the Russian Tu-142s.
Air Officer Commanding 11 Group, Air Vice-Marshal Ian Duguid, said: “For the third time inside a week, the RAF has scrambled to defend the interests of the UK and Nato.
“It’s a sign of our continued resolve to work effectively with our Nato partners at all times and demonstrates the efficiency and resilience of our personnel, aircraft and systems.”
On Monday, Typhoons were scrambled from Leuchars as two Russian Tu-160 Blackjacks “operated within Nato’s area of interest”, according to the RAF.
Two days earlier, the fighter jets were sent out in response to two Russian Tu-142 Bear Fs operating near UK airspace.
