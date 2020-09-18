Hospital staff have tested positive for coronavirus at two hospitals in Greater Glasgow.
A small number of workers from the Medical High Dependency Unit at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital tested positive recently.
Others are self-isolating after being contact traced.
The unit has been deep cleaned and remains fully operational.
At the Royal Alexandria Hospital in Paisley, staff from both the Referral Management team and the Medical Records team have tested positive.
Close contacts have been identified and have been advised to self-isolate.
An NHS Greater Glasgow spokeswoman confirmed the cases to The Herald.
Statements issued by the health boards are reminding staff to follow coronavirus guidance.
They both read: "This is a highly contagious virus and all of our staff are reminded to socially distance and follow infection control procedures to keep everyone safe."
