Scots have been urged not to cross the border into England except for necessary journeys, following tighter lockdown restrictions in parts of the North East of England.

NHS Borders issued a statement reminding those close to the border to remain "extra vigilant" and to avoid travelling south apart from necessary travel - such as for work or school.

It comes after around two million people in the North of England are facing restrictions including pubs closing early and household mixing banned.

In a statement published on Facebook, NHS Borders said: "Further to the UK government announcement of local lockdown restrictions from midnight in the North East of England, including Northumberland, Borders residents are being urged to follow public health advice and take all relevant precautions when carrying out necessary cross border journeys.

Associate Director of Public Health, Dr Keith Allan said: “We are continuing to see increased numbers of cases of Covid-19 across the UK, with our neighbouring local authority area of Northumberland now facing restrictions on people mixing, and curfews in pubs.

“As a result we recommend that people in the Borders should only be travelling to Northumberland for essential purposes such as school or work, and they should be extra vigilant.

“If you experience any of the Covid-19 symptoms - a fever, persistent cough or loss of taste or smell – you must self-isolate immediately and book a test for Covid-19.

“It remains of vital importance to follow up to date advice and guidance in relation to infection prevention and control. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to follow the FACTS:

Face coverings in enclosed spaces

Avoid crowded places

Clean hands and surfaces regularly

Two metre distancing; and

Self-isolate and book a test if you have symptoms.

“Whilst you wait for your test all of your household members must self-isolate. This is really important to prevent potential spread of this highly contagious virus.”

Last month four in ten Scots believed that English tourists should not be allowed to travel into Scotland, according to a YouGov poll.

The poll – which asked 1,134 Scots their view on tourists entering from other countries without needing to quarantine – reported 47% of Scots surveyed supported English tourists being able to enter the country without a period of isolation.