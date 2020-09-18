Today marks six years since the results of the 2014 Scottish independence referendum were announced.
Take a look at the front pages of newspapers in Scotland and the rest of the UK as Scots woke up to the news.
The Herald
The Scotsman
The Times (Scotland edition)
The Scottish Sun
Scottish Daily Mail
Daily Record
The Independent
Scottish Daily Express
Daily Star of Scotland
Metro
The Guardian
Daily Mirror
