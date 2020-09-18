Over 200 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Nicola Sturgeon announced that 203 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with one new death.

New figures confirmed 61 people were in hospital - an increase of nine from yesterday - with five in intensive care, the same number as yesterday.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 69.

A total of 29 new cases have been recorded in Lanarkshire, with 30 cases recorded in Lothian.

One new death in the last 24 hours mean the total number of deaths has reached 2502.