An Edinburgh Rugby academy player has tested positive for Covid, Jason Leitch announced at today's government briefing.

The National Clinical Director said he is "personally disappointed" at the breach of coronavirus regulations.

He confirmed that four Edinburgh Rugby academy players attended a house party on Friday, September 11.

The four players in question are now self isolating as NHS Lothian's Health Protection team carries out contact tracing.

The first squad will go ahead with plans to travel to France this weekend after the health board deemed it safe for the scheduled match to go ahead.

Speaking at today's daily coronavirus briefing, Jason Leitch said: "I can confirm that an Edinburgh rugby academy player has tested positive for Covid.

"The young man in question is one of four accademy players who attended a house party last friday.

"In doing so they breached the general restricitons on social gatherings, and also the protocols that were agreed between Scottish rugby and the scottish government.

"This is clearly unacceptable, and I’m personally disappointed that after all the hard work that has gone into the return of elite sport with the rugby authorities that this has happened.

"All four players are now self isolating and their contacts, including those at the gathering, are being traced.

"The Health Protection team in NHS Lothian has examined the implications for the rest of the Edinburgh squad, in particular the first team players who are due to play in France at the weekend.

"In doing so they’ve examined training footage and GPS data and the safety measures that were in place.

"Based on that, they have advised that it is safe for the squad to travel to France and for the match to go ahead.

"This is a hugely disppointing incident, for us and for rugby."