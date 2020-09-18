A walk-through COVID-19 testing centre opened today at Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) ARC sports centre.

The testing facility is the second of its kind for Scotland, with 22 similar centres in different locations across the country.

GCU chiefs say they have been provided assurances from the Government the centre will not mean increased risk to staff and students.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: Cases rise by over 200 with another Covid death

A statement reads: "All those attending the test centre will be provided with rules to minimise the risk to themselves and others, including avoiding contact with others whilst walking to and from the centre, not using public transport, wearing a face covering and maintaining clear social distancing."

Professor Pamela Gillies CBE, FRSE, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University, said: "GCU is dedicated to serving the Common Good and making our sports facility available for this vital walk-through test centre is an important way we can help our local community, our staff and students, and support the country's emergency response.

"It adds to other ways GCU has been responding to the pandemic, including our nursing and paramedic students joining the frontline, providing PPE and other essential equipment to the NHS, undertaking key research on the social impact of the lockdown and our academic staff advising on policy development.

"I have no doubt this test centre will be of great benefit in the weeks and months ahead and we are happy to have had the Government's assurances that the close and segregated management of the test centre will mean there is no increased risk to our staff and students."