STUDENTS have begun self-isolating following confirmed cases of Covid-19 at university halls.
Two residents at Glasgow University properties have tested positive for the virus, education chiefs have revealed.
Bosses say the students affected are not living in the same property, but both households are self-isolating.
A spokesman said: "As of Friday 18 September there have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in student residences.
"They are not in the same household.
"Those student households that are affected are now self-isolating and are being supported by the Living Support team to ensure they have ready access to sufficient food and other supplies.
"Communications on the situation have been issued to all students living in our accommodation, along with additional information on how to access advice and support."
