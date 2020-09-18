A top Scottish university has written to its students asking them to observe a voluntary lockdown for the duration of this weekend, effective from this evening.

The University of St Andrews issued an "urgent and important" message from its Principal, Professor Sally Mapstone, asking students to remain in their rooms "as much as possible."

They have been asked to avoid partying and going to bars and restaurants over the course of the weekend, as well as to "avoid mixing" with other households.

All events scheduled to go ahead this weekend have now been postponed.

It comes as the rates of Covid infection have once again surged in parts of the country and Nicola Sturgeon today warned it was likely that tighter Covid restrictions were to be imposed from next week.

In the message addressed to students, Professor Mapstone said: "It is now very clear that rates of Covid infection are surging again in various parts of this country, and it is very likely that we are very close to a form of further national lockdown.

"The First Minister of Scotland has today spoken of the urgent need to interrupt the chain of transmission of the virus.

"In these circumstances, I am writing to all of our students to ask you to please observe a voluntary lockdown this weekend, effective from 7pm this evening.

"This means that I am asking you all to remain in your rooms as much as possible, not to party, not to go to bars or restaurants, and to avoid mixing with any groups outside your own households. Catering will continue as normal in halls of residence."

Professor Mapstone added that the move was an effort to act proactively and preemptively.

She said: "I appreciate that this request will appear to some of you to be premature, but a hallmark of this pandemic has been that, as a society, we have acted too slowly in the past, and thousands of people have died unnecessarily as a result.

"Early action saves lives, and we have an opportunity as one community to take action to protect ourselves, and those with whom we share this town.

"We acted swiftly in March when the pandemic first hit Fife, and the situation we face now is just as serious.

"In addition to my request to you to observe these voluntary restrictions, we have also decided that all events planned for this weekend should be postponed. This will affect all planned sports activity, society activity and events at the Byre Theatre, Main Library and Chapel."

It was also stressed that no evidence had been found of rising cases within the St Andrews community.

"I must stress that this is pre-emptive and proactive action. There is no evidence that the virus is surging in our community. Rather it is because as a country we are now in a very fast-moving phase where early intervention is key, and hours make a difference.

"We will be keeping this situation under close review all weekend, and I will keep you informed of any further measures that may be necessary. We expect further information and intervention from Government over or just after the weekend.

"Thank you all for your patience and understanding. I know I am asking a great deal of you, but I also know that you will respond positively. The sooner we break the transmission of the virus nationally and locally, the sooner we can all return to a traditional university experience."