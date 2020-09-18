An outbreak of coronavirus cases has been confirmed at a major Scottish hospital.
A ward at Forth Valley Royal Hospital has been forced into lockdown after positive cases of Covid-19 were identified.
No new patients will be admitted to the affected ward and visiting has been suspended whilst investigations are underway.
The Herald understands that two patients and four nurses at the hospital tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the investigation.
A statement from the health board read: "NHS Forth Valley confirm that a ward at Forth Valley Royal Hospital has been temporarily closed to new admissions and visiting has been paused as a precautionary measure whilst investigations are undertaken into a small number of cases of Covid-19 identified through test and protect.
"To respect and maintain confidentiality, no further details will be released.
"Staff, patients and their families have been informed of the development and close contacts are being followed up by our Test and Protect Team.
"NHS Forth Valley is taking every measure to protect staff and patients and in line with national guidance, have notified Health Protection Scotland."
