Boris Johnson has stated that the UK is "now seeing a second wave" of coronavirus.
The Prime Minister has warned that tighter social distancing measures may be implimented by the UK Government.
When discussing a second wave, Mr Johnson added that "it's been inevitable we'd see it in this country."
The PM stated that he did not "want to go into bigger lockdown measures" but that they may be necessary.
On Friday, the UK recorded a further 4,322 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
