US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died.
Justice Bader Ginsburg died yesterday, September 18 of cancer at the age of 87.
The Supreme Court confirmed her death, of metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington, DC, surrounded by her family, the statement said.
Earlier this year, Ginsburg said she was undergoing chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer.
The well-known judge was the oldest sitting justice on the Supreme Court, having served 27 years on the nation's highest court.
Chief Justice John Roberts said: "Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature.
"We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her - a tireless and resolute champion of justice."
