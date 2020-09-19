COVID marshalls, the ongoing testing sham and the scourge of loneliness were debated by columnists and contributors in the newspapers in relation to the ongoing pandemic.

The Daily Express

Frederick Forsyth said that, in days gone by, people who acted in an objectionable way in small communities were thrown into the duck pond.

Could this practice be restored, he asked.

“I have in mind a suitable communal response to the Covid marshal ordering us about as the rule of BoJo’s new Stasi increases and our once-free old country is transformed into East Germany,” he said. “And what about those fountains in Trafalgar Square? Surely a sprinkling of incompetent ministers or senior civil servants might be introduced to these refreshing water sources?”

He said we are told ‘these masked and hi-viz “marshals” have the powers to accost, detain, interrogate and fine. No appeal. Just obey, citizen, as in 1984 - the book, not the year. Surely this has to be challenged?’

He asked what would happen if he failed to give his personal details or refused to pay a Covid fine.

“Which magistrate wishes to leave his name to a permanent hall of shame by slinging a grandpa who cuddled too many grandchildren into the slammer alongside thugs and brutes?,” he added.

“And all of this in the week after we celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, when fine young men died so that our old freedoms could never be snatched away from us. How far have we sunk?”

The Daily Mail

Henry Deedes watched Baroness Dido Harding explain to the Commons’ science and technology committee how she’d come to be head of our vital testing programme.

“The matter had been raised by Graham Stringer (Lab, Blackley and Broughton) who had politely pointed out that her background was in the telecoms business. ‘And what a balls up you made of that,’ he was nice enough not to say,” he said. “Harding insouciantly admitted that she hadn’t applied for the job. No, a minister had simply asked her, she said.”

He admitted she was tough and had a knack for deflecting responsibility.

“But then you can’t survive in the piranha-infested waters of big business as long as she did without knowing how to shift the blame,” he said. “We heard that daily testing numbers were currently sitting just north of 230,000 – but that demand was around three or four times that amount.”

Apparently the problem is that 25 per cent of people coming for tests aren’t displaying any symptoms, he said.

“Each time Dido mentioned this she quickly interjected: ‘Obviously I COMPLETELY understand this.’ Translation: I’m not trying to blame the public, honest!”

She claimed more labs and new technology would increase testing capacity, he said.

“‘I strongly refute that the system is failing,’ she said, almost yelling.

“All I can say is she’s going to have to do a lot better over the next few weeks to convince us of that.”

The Independent

Ian Hamilton said a study analysing the psychological and social experiences of 70,000 adults living through the pandemic showed young people - aged 18 - 30 - were affected by loneliness.

“Thinking about the restrictions that Covid-19 has placed on us all, it’s easy to see how social distancing, remote working and lockdown all lend themselves to breeding this psychological ill,” he said.

“It’s interesting to note that 18 to 30-year-olds are also the ones least likely to report feeling happy, which is in contrast to their older peers. In addition to coronavirus restrictions, the lack of hope they feel in relation to employment prospects, securing independent living and a decent income may play into feelings of loneliness.”

He said the Covid restrictions would also make university a very different experience.

“Whatever your age and experience of loneliness, talking about it is as stigmatised as sexually transmitted diseases, and this stigma prevents many from revealing their feelings. This is not just sad but dangerous,” he said.

“Unless we find a way of making it acceptable for anyone, especially young people, to avoid embarrassment when admitting they feel lonely then we allow health risks to prevail.”