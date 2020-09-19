Tributes have been paid to US supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women's rights champion who became known as the Notorious RBG, who has died aged 87.

The court's second female justice died from complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, though she made few concessions to age and recurrent health problems in her latter years.

READ MORE: Ruth Bader Ginsburg: US Supreme Court Justice dies aged 87

In her final years on the court, Ms Ginsburg was the unquestioned leader of the liberal justices, as outspoken in dissent as she was cautious in earlier years.

Speaking on the campaign trail in Minnesota, President Donald Trump called Ms Ginsburg an "amazing woman", while not mentioning a plan for filling her vacant Supreme Court seat.

Statement from the President on the Passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/N2YkGVWLoF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Chief Justice John Roberts mourned Ms Ginsburg's passing.

"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her - a tireless and resolute champion of justice."

Presidential candidate Joe Biden paid tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, calling the US Supreme Court judge a “beloved figure” who represented the highest American ideals.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's "opinions and her dissent are going to continue to shape the basis for law for a generation," Joe Biden said on Friday, speaking after the Supreme Court justice's death. https://t.co/rBaChoSraP pic.twitter.com/uxl7oFPU91 — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 19, 2020

Former president Barack Obama also released a statement following the news stating

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought to the end, through her cancer, with unwavering faith in our democracy and its ideals. That’s how we remember her. But she also left instructions for how she wanted her legacy to be honored. My statement: https://t.co/Wa6YcT5gDi — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 19, 2020

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also took to social media to pay tribute writing: "Such sad news. And what a loss for the USA of a brilliantly clever woman - an icon of justice and women’s rights"

In a statement shortly before her death, Ginsberg said her dying wish was that she did not want her successor appointed to the Supreme Court until a new president had been installed.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement the Senate would vote on President Trump's pick to replace Ms Ginsburg, even though it is an election year.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden vigorously disagreed, declaring that "voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice to consider".