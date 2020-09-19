There have been 350 new cases of Covid-19 in Scotland in the last 24 hours with 5 deaths reported.

It takes the total new cases in the last two days to over 550.

The new statistics from the Scottish Government confirm 9 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19 with 64 people hospital with recently confirmed COVID-19.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon issues fresh warning following spike in Covid-19 cases

The Scottish Government carried out 24,080 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results.

1/ There will always be fluctuations in daily figures - that’s why we look at 7 day averages to balance out variations in testing etc. Even with that caveat though, today’s report underlines fact that COVID is rising. @scotgov is considering over w/e what further action is needed https://t.co/Z7xTXGrB9L — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 19, 2020

Nicola Sturgeon said: "There will always be fluctuations in daily figures - that’s why we look at 7 day averages to balance out variations in testing etc.

"Even with that caveat though, today’s report underlines fact that COVID is rising. Scottish Government is considering over the weekend what further action is needed.

"Given serious situation across UK, I have also asked again that a 4 nations COBR meeting takes place over the next 48 hours. While each of the 4 UK nations will reach our own decisions - rightly and properly - it makes sense to seek as much co-ordination and alignment as possible.

"We know from experience earlier in the year that speed and decisiveness of action is important in the fight against COVID, so @scotgov will seek to reach considered decisions as quickly as possible, and I will update as usual through my daily briefings.

"In meantime, I ask everyone across Scotland to be extra careful. Minimise interactions with other households and keep to a maximum of 6 people from 2 households (if in Glasgow, E/W Dunbartonshire, E/Renfrewshire and N/S Lanarkshire please don’t visit other households at all)"

For the week ending 19 September, 42,477 people newly tested with 1,691 positive.

It comes as ministers urged action sooner rather than later across the UK with Professor Neil Ferguson – whose modelling led the Government to order the lockdown in March – saying the nation is facing a “perfect storm” following the easing of controls over the summer.