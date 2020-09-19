Nicola Sturgeon has issued a fresh warning as the number of coronavirus cases returned to April levels with 350 new cases in 24 hours.

She also confirmed that the Scottish Government had not ruled out further action in the battle against Covid-19.

The First Minister took to social media to urge Scots to be "extra careful" saying: "There will always be fluctuations in daily figures - that’s why we look at 7-day averages to balance out variations in testing etc.

"Even with that caveat though, today’s report underlines fact that COVID is rising. Scottish Government is considering over the weekend what further action is needed.

"Given the serious situation across the UK, I have also asked again that a 4 nations COBR meeting takes place over the next 48 hours. While each of the 4 UK nations will reach our own decisions - rightly and properly - it makes sense to seek as much co-ordination and alignment as possible.

"We know from experience earlier in the year that speed and decisiveness of action is important in the fight against COVID, so the Scottish Government will seek to reach considered decisions as quickly as possible, and I will update as usual through my daily briefings.

"In the meantime, I ask everyone across Scotland to be extra careful. Minimise interactions with other households and keep to a maximum of 6 people from 2 households (if in Glasgow, E/W Dunbartonshire, E/Renfrewshire and N/S Lanarkshire please don’t visit other households at all)"

There had been 116 cases in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, 56 cases in Lanarkshire and 80 in the Lothian region.