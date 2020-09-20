Friday marked six years since the Scottish independence referendum.

Voters took to the polls on September 18, 2014, ultimately voting against independence.

We asked our readers in an online poll on Friday how they would vote if there was another independence referendum.

More than 31,000 votes were cast in the poll over the weekend, with an overwhelming majority stating they would vote in favour of Scottish independence.

A total of 22,857 people (72%) voted Yes after being asked the question: 'How would you vote in a Scottish independence referendum?'

On the other side, 8856 readers (28%) voted No, saying they would vote against independence.

Many took the comments below to share their opinions.

Andrew McMillan said: "I voted Yes above but want an 'advisory referendum'.

"It is for the elected representatives of the people to decide, based on careful thought, debate, consideration and evidence including the view of the people, if, when and how major important changes are made, not by the general population, or some of them, through a mass vote."

Dave Barclay wrote: "If there is to be a second referendum, bearing in mind that we are still a long way short of "a generation", it cannot simply be a re-run of 2014.

"Brexit has shown what happens when a bunch of ideologically-driven liars manage to bring about major constitutional change on the basis of a small majority of those voting and without any proper plan for what comes next.

"That must not be allowed to happen in Scotland. At the very least there should be some kind of "super majority" in favour of separation, say 60% of the electorate, to put the will of the people beyond any doubt and there should be a second referendum on whatever terms might be agreed. "

Jo Lawrence said: "After a once in a generation vote Sturgeon and Co, despite stating they would respect the outcome have treated the majority of voters, in an unprecedented turnout, with utter contempt for the ensuing six years.

They have deliberately fostered division, peddled grievance which has divided Scotland even more than it was six years ago. "

This poll ran on The Herald's website from September 18-20. 31,713 votes were cast.