More than one million people have now downloaded the Protect Scotland app - but there may be an interesting setting you are not yet aware of.

The mobile app is designed to alert users if you have been in close contact with another app user who has tested positive for coronavirus.

But now, you can check to see how many people you have come into close contact with - including those who have not tested positive for the virus.

READ MORE: NHS Scotland Test and Protect coronavirus app: What is it and how does it work?

The 'Exposure Log' data is recorded several times during the day, with the app exchanging random IDs with other devices who have the Protect Scotland app and storing those random IDs in your exposure log for 14 days. Individual IDs change every 10-20 minutes for additional protection, according to Apple.

When each phone receives a beacon from another phone, it will record and securely store that beacon on the device.

Your phone will regularly check the exposure log to see if you have been near someone who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 - and it also gives you an indication of just how many people you have come in close contact with in the last few weeks.

Here's how you can access the little-known setting on iPhone and Android:

Apple/iPhone users

For those on iOS systems, here's how you can access your Exposure Log.

You must have the Protect Scotland app downloaded before attempting this.

Go to your system settings (the grey cog wheel on your home screen).

Scroll down until you see 'Exposure Notifications' - it is in the same section as your general settings, and has a logo containing a large red circle surrounded by smaller red circles.

Click the 'Exposure Logging Status' section - this should be active.

Click 'Exposure Checks'

It will require a passcode/Touch ID/Face ID to enter this section

Click the date you would like to see the data for

Under the 'New Files' section, you should see a long code - click this.

You will now see data for the amount of people you have come into close contact with at the 'Provided Key Count' section.

Android users

For those on Android systems, here's how you can access your Exposure Log.

You must have the Protect Scotland app downloaded before attempting this.