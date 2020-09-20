Almost 250 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Figures by the Scottish Government revealed that 245 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with no new deaths registered.
The new cases represent 5.4% of newly tested individuals and puts the total number of positive cases since the start of the outbreak at 24,371.
New figures confirmed 63 were in hospital as of midnight on Saturday, with nine in intensive care.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 60.
In Lothian, the figure rose by 53 overnight, with 49 more cases recorded in Lanarkshire and 23 in Fife.
Yesterday, Scotland saw a jump of 350 new cases, with three new deaths reported.
Here is the data for your health board on September 20, 2020:
