What's the story?

Christmas viewing.

Hold your horses. We've not had Hallowe'en yet. Or Bonfire Night. It is barely even autumn.

Tell that to the folks at Sony Movies Christmas.

Pardon?

The 24/7 festive film channel returns to the airwaves on Thursday – marking exactly three months until Christmas Eve.

You are winding me up.

I promise, I'm not. According to the announcement from Sony: "You can expect a full-day schedule of Yuletide delights to keep you company while you decorate the house, wrap some presents or kick back with some mince pies."

Mince pies, decorations and wrapping presents in September?

That's the spirit. All while watching jauntily titled movies such as A Beauty and the Beast Christmas, Marrying Father Christmas, and The Christmas Cabin.

Other film titles due to air over the coming weeks include A Christmas Eve Miracle, Christmas Cruise, Lucky Christmas, The Christmas Contract, and Magic Stocking. There will also be themed weekends.

Themed weekends?

Christmas Comedies, Naughty versus Nice, Wicked Christmas, Singing for Christmas. That kind of thing.

Bah humbug!

Ho ho ho! Someone is already channelling their inner Grinch/Scrooge. I'll tell Santa.

When can watch?

All day, every day on Freeview 50, Sky 319, Virgin 424 and Freesat 303.