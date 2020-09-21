It is the question on many lips: will there be more coronavirus restrictions put in place in Scotland?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned on Friday that some difficult decisions would be taken over the weekend, and stricter rules may be put in place to avoid "another full-scale lockdown".

Here's everything we know so far:

Why are we suddenly talking about more restrictions?





Health officials have said the trend in coronavirus across the UK is "heading in the wrong direction", and that the country is at a "critical point in the pandemic".

Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, will speak on Monday morning and say the country faces a “very challenging winter”.

In Scotland, the rate of transmission (the R number) is on the rise, and is now believed to be between 1.1 and 1.4.

Across the weekend, there were almost 600 cases recorded, with three further deaths registered.

Saturday's increase of 350 cases marked the highest daily increase in four months.

Has there been any confirmation of a change in restrictions?





At First Minister's Questions last week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish Government was "carefully considering" whether new lockdown rules were required "for all or parts of the country".

When will we know what's happening?





A decision on greater lockdown restrictions being imposed in Scotland will be made in the early part of this week.

Health secretary Jeane Freeman said the Scottish Government will have an announcement "very shortly" on any more restrictions.

While it might not necessarily be today, it will almost certainly be in the next few days.

South of the border, there is talk that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could announce new measures in a press conference as early as Tuesday.

Which restrictions could be brought in?





Pub curfews?

As we told you last week, in parts of England, a curfew has been imposed on leisure and entertainment venues. Premises must close between 10pm and 5am every night, with hospitality venues restricted to table service only.

Similar restrictions have been imposed in places such as Greece, where the government implemented a late-night curfew in response to a spike in cases.

Nicola Sturgeon has not ruled out the possibility of introducing a form of curfew, which could see pubs and restaurants close early.

Speaking at a daily briefing last week, she said: "I can't stand here and rule anything categorically out.

"We see other countries that have introduced curfews on hospitality, including Belgium, which they think have had an impact.

"These are all things that we have to keep under review. But I don't want to have to do any of these things.

"It comes back to the key point - the way to try and avoid further severe restrictions is to abide rigidly to the ones in place right now.”

In Aberdeen, pubs and restaurants were closed with immediate effect in August to curb the spread of Covid-19 as it was placed under the country's first 'local lockdown'.

Social gatherings?

At a daily briefing last week, The First Minister reminded Scots that house parties are "dangerous", and that police were called to deal with more than 400 parties last weekend.

In England, residents living in Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Gateshead, Sunderland and County Durham have been banned from socialising in homes or gardens with people outside their own households or support bubble.

Residents are also being advised not to socialise with other people outside of their own households in all public venues.

They should avoid non-essential travel on public transport and only take holidays with their own household or support bubble.