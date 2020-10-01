IT'S been a weird old summer hasn't it, but I'm talking about my prolific writing about whites and roses, rather than Covid! Anyway, as autumn approaches, it’s time to put the big boy pants on and take a look at port, and I thought we could start with my favourite style, tawny.

Tawny is essentially a port with extra time in oak casks, which over time causes the port to lose some of its colour, hence the tawny name but it’s what it takes from the wood that's more important. Oak casks give port a vanilla or caramel finish and the longer in wood, the softer and more rounded the experience but beware the really young ones.