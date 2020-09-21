Several local authorities across Scotland are looking set to become coronavirus hotspots in the next two weeks.

Analysis from Imperial College London has identified nine areas across the country that have a very strong chance of being the most at risk.

An interactive map, which displays the probability of outbreaks by colour code, reveals seven areas in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire areas as being the most likely to become a hotspot.

This is what Scotland would look like on October 4, according to Imperial College London

The areas predicted to be affected by outbreaks are Glasgow City, East and West Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Lothian, North and South Lanarkshire and the Scottish Borders.

Forecasting to October 4, these areas have at least a 90% chance of becoming hotspots.

Elsewhere in Scotland, South Ayrshire and City of Edinburgh have been identified as being somewhat at risk, with researchers predicting there is at least a 60% chance of the areas being affected.

Areas identified by Imperial College London are based on whether weekly reported cases per 100,000 population exceed 50.

For future weeks, research teams give probabilities based on their model, which assumes a situation in which no change in interventions (e.g. local lockdowns) occur.

Local lockdown restrictions continue to be in place in several areas throughout Scotland, including areas in Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned on Friday that some difficult decisions would be taken over the weekend, and stricter rules may be put in place to avoid "another full-scale lockdown".

At First Minister's Questions last week, Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government was "carefully considering" whether new lockdown rules were required "for all or parts of the country".

In Scotland, the rate of transmission (the R number) is on the rise, and is now believed to be between 1.1 and 1.4.

Across the weekend, there were almost 600 cases recorded, with three further deaths registered.

Saturday's increase of 350 cases marked the highest daily increase in four months.