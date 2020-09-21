Boris Johnson did not take a trip to Italy last weekend, Downing Street has said.
Reports in the media suggested the Prime Minister had travelled to Perugia in mid-September, with a statement from the city's airport appearing to confirm it.
The statement, reported in La Repubblica, said Mr Johnson was in Perugia “over the past few days”, and a source told the newspaper that the Prime Minister “arrived on Friday September 11 at 2pm and left on Monday September 14 at 7.45”.
But Downing Street said the story was “completely untrue” and Mr Johnson had not travelled to Italy “in recent months”.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps claimed the story was “mistaken, as far as I’m aware”.
A Number 10 spokesman said: “This story is completely untrue. The Prime Minister has not travelled to Italy in recent months.
“Anyone who publishes these claims is repeating a falsehood.”
