Self-isolating Scots could be set for a £500 grant from the Scottish Government.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson announced a new support payment for low-income people living south of the border.

And according to the Daily Record, UK Government sources have said that through the Barnett Formula, funding for the scheme will be provided to the Scottish Government.

That means it will be up to Nicola Sturgeon to decide whether or not to implement the policy in SCotland.

Speaking to the BBC about the funding, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “That’s welcome.

“I hope that the consequential payments, in terms of the resourcing for that, do come to Scotland.”

Who is eligible?





If the scheme does come to Scotland, the eligibility criteria is likely to follow suit with that in England.

According to the Mirror, the four necessary criteria are:

You are receiving Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, income-based Employment and Support Allowance, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Housing Benefit and/or Pension Credit.

You are employed or self-employed.

You are unable to work from home and will lose income as a result.

You have been told to self-isolate by the NHS test and protect teams.

How do I apply?





In England, those eligible are to phone or apply online to their local council.

It will be down to the First Minister and Scottish Government to decide who deals with the scheme in Scotland, if and when it is implemented.

The evidence required by the UK Government includes: