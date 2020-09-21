A new Highland cinema, thought to be the first in the UK to incorporate a real car into the seating area for an authentic “drive-in” experience, will open its doors later this week.
Millionaire businessman Angus MacDonald has footed the entire cost for an independent cinema in Fort William, as a “gift” to the Lochaber area where he grew up. The town has been without one for 15 years.
A red Lotus Elan was specially commissioned for the cinema, which the serial entrepreneur hopes will help boost the economic recovery of the town and also includes a restaurant and events space.
Mr MacDonald, who now lives in Roshven, near Arisaig, says research had shown that the two things that can help regenerate struggling high streets are a cinema and a book shop.
The two-screen cinema has been designed by Glasgow and Skye-based architect Dualchas in the style of a traditional black house and is due to open its doors on Friday.
Mr MacDonald made his money buying and selling four major Scottish companies and is also a published author.
Last year he sold an Edinburgh-based waste management firm in a reported £25.8 million deal and was awarded an OBE for services to the Highlands.
